Investors must take note of Autoliv Inc.’s (ALV) performance last week, which was 2.64%.

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $89.42, up 0.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.28 and dropped to $89.16 before settling in for the closing price of $89.25. Over the past 52 weeks, ALV has traded in a range of $65.74-$97.45.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 1.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.40%. With a float of $85.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.10 million.

In an organization with 71300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.40, operating margin of +6.40, and the pretax margin is +6.82.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Autoliv Inc. is 0.22%, while institutional ownership is 63.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 232,594. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,614 shares at a rate of $88.98, taking the stock ownership to the 77,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s insider sold 1,505 for $97.45, making the entire transaction worth $146,662. This insider now owns 4,142 shares in total.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.9 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.96) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +4.78 while generating a return on equity of 16.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.01% during the next five years compared to -8.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Autoliv Inc.’s (ALV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.76, a number that is poised to hit 1.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.98 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.07.

During the past 100 days, Autoliv Inc.’s (ALV) raw stochastic average was set at 57.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.50. However, in the short run, Autoliv Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $90.07. Second resistance stands at $90.73. The third major resistance level sits at $91.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.49. The third support level lies at $87.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.76 billion has total of 85,830K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,842 M in contrast with the sum of 423,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,493 M and last quarter income was 74,000 K.