Investors must take note of Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) performance last week, which was 0.71%.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.38, soaring 3.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.425 and dropped to $1.34 before settling in for the closing price of $1.36. Within the past 52 weeks, BKKT’s price has moved between $1.08 and $3.79.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -139.50%. With a float of $72.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1037 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.63, operating margin of -324.96, and the pretax margin is -3667.52.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 30.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 77,572. In this transaction Director of this company sold 54,914 shares at a rate of $1.41, taking the stock ownership to the 6,044,254 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 50,237 for $1.37, making the entire transaction worth $68,754. This insider now owns 754,956 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1059.44 while generating a return on equity of -204.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -139.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.55 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 31.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4266, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7414. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4433 in the near term. At $1.4767, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5283. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3583, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3067. The third support level lies at $1.2733 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 395.50 million based on 272,676K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 54,570 K and income totals -578,110 K. The company made 12,990 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.