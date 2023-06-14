Investors must take note of Formula One Group’s (FWONK) performance last week, which was 6.26%.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $77.20, up 0.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.96 and dropped to $76.25 before settling in for the closing price of $77.20. Over the past 52 weeks, FWONK has traded in a range of $50.00-$77.54.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -77.20%. With a float of $201.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.97 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.92, operating margin of +6.72, and the pretax margin is +9.76.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Formula One Group is 2.49%, while institutional ownership is 99.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 434,047. In this transaction Chief Corp. Dev. Officer of this company sold 5,882 shares at a rate of $73.79, taking the stock ownership to the 72,644 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 24, when Company’s CAO/PFO sold 1,370 for $36.00, making the entire transaction worth $49,320. This insider now owns 15,805 shares in total.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by $1.42. This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 8.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -77.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Formula One Group’s (FWONK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Formula One Group (FWONK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Formula One Group, FWONK], we can find that recorded value of 0.92 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, Formula One Group’s (FWONK) raw stochastic average was set at 98.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $78.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $79.05. The third major resistance level sits at $80.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $75.00.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.06 billion has total of 234,394K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,164 M in contrast with the sum of 1,815 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,556 M and last quarter income was 15,000 K.