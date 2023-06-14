Investors must take note of RELX PLC’s (RELX) performance last week, which was 1.50%.

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) stock priced at $32.34, up 1.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.55 and dropped to $32.26 before settling in for the closing price of $32.08. RELX’s price has ranged from $23.39 to $33.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 3.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.70%. With a float of $1.88 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.91 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 34629 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.96, operating margin of +27.66, and the pretax margin is +24.48.

RELX PLC (RELX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of RELX PLC is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 3.60%.

RELX PLC (RELX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +19.10 while generating a return on equity of 46.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 5.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are RELX PLC’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06

Technical Analysis of RELX PLC (RELX)

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.49 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, RELX PLC’s (RELX) raw stochastic average was set at 72.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 16.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.61 in the near term. At $32.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.14. The third support level lies at $32.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 61.40 billion, the company has a total of 1,901,867K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,579 M while annual income is 2,021 M.