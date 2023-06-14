Investors must take note of TE Connectivity Ltd.’s (TEL) performance last week, which was 3.98%.

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) stock priced at $131.18, up 1.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $132.57 and dropped to $130.86 before settling in for the closing price of $130.12. TEL’s price has ranged from $104.76 to $138.24 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 6.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.30%. With a float of $312.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $316.00 million.

In an organization with 92000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.51, operating margin of +17.60, and the pretax margin is +16.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of TE Connectivity Ltd. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 3,061,163. In this transaction EVP & General Counsel of this company sold 25,025 shares at a rate of $122.32, taking the stock ownership to the 22,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 9,418 for $123.12, making the entire transaction worth $1,159,564. This insider now owns 28,163 shares in total.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +14.91 while generating a return on equity of 22.64.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 11.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TE Connectivity Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.62, a number that is poised to hit 1.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.34.

During the past 100 days, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s (TEL) raw stochastic average was set at 83.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $124.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $122.98. However, in the short run, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $132.98. Second resistance stands at $133.63. The third major resistance level sits at $134.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $131.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $130.21. The third support level lies at $129.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 41.70 billion, the company has a total of 315,100K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,281 M while annual income is 2,428 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,160 M while its latest quarter income was 433,000 K.