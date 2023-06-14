Investors must take note of Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) performance last week, which was -16.52%.

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) stock priced at $2.02, down -4.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.02 and dropped to $1.83 before settling in for the closing price of $2.00. BBIG’s price has ranged from $1.97 to $38.80 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -9.40%. With a float of $12.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.45 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 45 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 204,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $107,752. This insider now owns 254,756 shares in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vinco Ventures Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -19.90

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

The latest stats from [Vinco Ventures Inc., BBIG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.31 million was inferior to 0.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.11. The third major resistance level sits at $2.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.73. The third support level lies at $1.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.90 million, the company has a total of 12,449K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,790 K while annual income is -713,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,560 K while its latest quarter income was -98,980 K.