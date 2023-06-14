Investors must take note of ZipRecruiter Inc.’s (ZIP) performance last week, which was 4.44%.

June 13, 2023, ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) trading session started at the price of $16.71, that was 2.81% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.48 and dropped to $16.62 before settling in for the closing price of $16.72. A 52-week range for ZIP has been $13.68 – $24.05.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.00%. With a float of $52.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.26 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1400 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +90.46, operating margin of +10.75, and the pretax margin is +8.19.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ZipRecruiter Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ZipRecruiter Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 261,537. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 15,626 shares at a rate of $16.74, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer sold 1,787 for $16.00, making the entire transaction worth $28,592. This insider now owns 80,656 shares in total.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +6.80 while generating a return on equity of 46.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 31.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP)

The latest stats from [ZipRecruiter Inc., ZIP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.68 million was inferior to 0.81 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, ZipRecruiter Inc.’s (ZIP) raw stochastic average was set at 33.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.96. The third major resistance level sits at $18.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.24. The third support level lies at $15.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) Key Stats

There are 100,904K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.76 billion. As of now, sales total 904,650 K while income totals 61,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 183,750 K while its last quarter net income were 5,010 K.