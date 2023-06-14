Iris Energy Limited (IREN) 20 Days SMA touches -2.60%: The odds favor the bear

On June 13, 2023, Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) opened at $3.75, lower -4.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.81 and dropped to $3.31 before settling in for the closing price of $3.74. Price fluctuations for IREN have ranged from $1.02 to $6.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -834.40% at the time writing. With a float of $46.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.03 million.

The firm has a total of 102 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.14, operating margin of +0.78, and the pretax margin is -706.41.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Iris Energy Limited is 23.97%, while institutional ownership is 21.80%.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.61. This company achieved a net margin of -711.03 while generating a return on equity of -242.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -834.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Iris Energy Limited (IREN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Iris Energy Limited (IREN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Iris Energy Limited, IREN], we can find that recorded value of 1.05 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Iris Energy Limited’s (IREN) raw stochastic average was set at 51.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.07. The third major resistance level sits at $4.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.82.

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) Key Stats

There are currently 54,983K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 193.07 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 59,050 K according to its annual income of -419,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,050 K and its income totaled -94,680 K.