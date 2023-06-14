J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) volume exceeds 0.69 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 13, 2023, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) opened at $169.79, higher 0.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $171.28 and dropped to $168.97 before settling in for the closing price of $168.93. Price fluctuations for JBHT have ranged from $153.92 to $200.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 15.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 29.00% at the time writing. With a float of $81.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 37151 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.15, operating margin of +8.82, and the pretax margin is +8.65.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 616,180. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 3,500 shares at a rate of $176.05, taking the stock ownership to the 9,911 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s EVP Highway Services sold 1,200 for $175.30, making the entire transaction worth $210,360. This insider now owns 1,210 shares in total.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +6.54 while generating a return on equity of 28.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 121.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.67% during the next five years compared to 0.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 159.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.80, a number that is poised to hit 2.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.71 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.03.

During the past 100 days, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s (JBHT) raw stochastic average was set at 16.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $173.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $175.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $171.04 in the near term. At $172.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $173.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $168.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $167.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $166.42.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Key Stats

There are currently 103,648K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,814 M according to its annual income of 969,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,230 M and its income totaled 197,770 K.