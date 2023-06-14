Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 20,175 M

Company News

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $134.15, down -0.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $134.728 and dropped to $133.635 before settling in for the closing price of $134.66. Over the past 52 weeks, KMB has traded in a range of $108.74-$147.87.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 1.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.80%. With a float of $336.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $337.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 44000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.83, operating margin of +13.08, and the pretax margin is +11.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Kimberly-Clark Corporation is 0.24%, while institutional ownership is 77.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 218,798. In this transaction President, EMEA of this company sold 1,504 shares at a rate of $145.48, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 27, when Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 7,970 for $145.12, making the entire transaction worth $1,156,610. This insider now owns 4,889 shares in total.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.32) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +9.59 while generating a return on equity of 364.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.19% during the next five years compared to -1.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s (KMB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.84, a number that is poised to hit 1.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

The latest stats from [Kimberly-Clark Corporation, KMB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.49 million was inferior to 1.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.90.

During the past 100 days, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s (KMB) raw stochastic average was set at 48.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 15.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $139.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $130.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $134.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $135.37. The third major resistance level sits at $136.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $133.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $133.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $132.73.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 45.44 billion has total of 337,380K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,175 M in contrast with the sum of 1,934 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,195 M and last quarter income was 566,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

No matter how cynical the overall market is, DXC Technology Company (DXC) performance over the last week is recorded 5.80%

Steve Mayer -
DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $26.84, soaring 2.03% from the previous trading...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG) performance over the last week is recorded 3.36%

Shaun Noe -
June 13, 2023, Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) trading session started at the price of $1.19, that was 3.36% jump from the session before....
Read more

$2.21M in average volume shows that BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
On June 13, 2023, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) opened at $15.81, higher 5.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.