Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.42 million

June 13, 2023, Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) trading session started at the price of $0.45, that was 8.42% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5084 and dropped to $0.44 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. A 52-week range for KSCP has been $0.36 – $3.95.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 29.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 52.20%. With a float of $46.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.28 million.

The firm has a total of 92 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -62.96, operating margin of -567.71, and the pretax margin is -455.39.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Knightscope Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Knightscope Inc. is 6.52%, while institutional ownership is 9.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 98,603. In this transaction Chief Design Officer of this company sold 238,000 shares at a rate of $0.41, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -455.39.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49

Technical Analysis of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Knightscope Inc., KSCP], we can find that recorded value of 1.03 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Knightscope Inc.’s (KSCP) raw stochastic average was set at 7.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5409, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6352. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5089. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5429. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5773. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4405, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4061. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3721.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Key Stats

There are 48,898K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 26.62 million. As of now, sales total 5,630 K while income totals -25,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,900 K while its last quarter net income were -2,440 K.