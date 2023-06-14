KT Corporation (KT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.59%

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) stock priced at $12.14, up 2.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.185 and dropped to $12.105 before settling in for the closing price of $11.92. KT’s price has ranged from $11.11 to $14.93 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 1.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -9.30%. With a float of $483.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $511.24 million.

In an organization with 23371 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.84, operating margin of +6.52, and the pretax margin is +7.45.

KT Corporation (KT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of KT Corporation is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%.

KT Corporation (KT) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +4.92 while generating a return on equity of 7.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.10% during the next five years compared to 21.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KT Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.80

Technical Analysis of KT Corporation (KT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.94 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, KT Corporation’s (KT) raw stochastic average was set at 27.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.70. However, in the short run, KT Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.20. Second resistance stands at $12.23. The third major resistance level sits at $12.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.07. The third support level lies at $12.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.30 billion, the company has a total of 471,616K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,364 M while annual income is 882,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,155 M while its latest quarter income was 237,290 K.