Last month’s performance of 20.89% for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) is certainly impressive

June 13, 2023, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) trading session started at the price of $6.45, that was 2.19% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.56 and dropped to $6.38 before settling in for the closing price of $6.40. A 52-week range for CFFN has been $5.24 – $9.77.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -2.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 10.80%. With a float of $127.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 707 employees.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Capitol Federal Financial Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 77.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $6.00, taking the stock ownership to the 58,353 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Executive Vice President bought 1,800 for $5.76, making the entire transaction worth $10,368. This insider now owns 148,438 shares in total.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +27.92 while generating a return on equity of 7.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -0.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.77 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s (CFFN) raw stochastic average was set at 36.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.61 in the near term. At $6.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.31. The third support level lies at $6.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Key Stats

There are 136,159K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 901.47 million. As of now, sales total 302,370 K while income totals 84,450 K. Its latest quarter income was 94,630 K while its last quarter net income were 14,190 K.