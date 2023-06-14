Last month’s performance of 4.98% for The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) stock priced at $0.4485, up 1.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4889 and dropped to $0.442 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. BODY’s price has ranged from $0.41 to $1.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.90%. With a float of $145.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $309.14 million.

In an organization with 737 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.38, operating margin of -24.13, and the pretax margin is -28.50.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of The Beachbody Company Inc. is 13.20%, while institutional ownership is 36.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 80,483. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 114,811 shares at a rate of $0.70, taking the stock ownership to the 3,199,946 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s CO-FOUNDER AND VICE CHAIRMAN bought 50,000 for $0.70, making the entire transaction worth $35,065. This insider now owns 17,826,629 shares in total.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -28.05 while generating a return on equity of -65.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Beachbody Company Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.63 million. That was better than the volume of 0.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, The Beachbody Company Inc.’s (BODY) raw stochastic average was set at 13.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4618, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7297. However, in the short run, The Beachbody Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4950. Second resistance stands at $0.5154. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5419. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4481, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4216. The third support level lies at $0.4012 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 149.14 million, the company has a total of 318,444K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 692,200 K while annual income is -194,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 144,900 K while its latest quarter income was -29,190 K.