Last month’s performance of 40.53% for DermTech Inc. (DMTK) is certainly impressive

On June 13, 2023, DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) opened at $3.40, lower -0.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.48 and dropped to $3.05 before settling in for the closing price of $3.20. Price fluctuations for DMTK have ranged from $1.55 to $8.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -43.20% at the time writing. With a float of $29.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.56 million.

In an organization with 278 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DermTech Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 43.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 7,381. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,828 shares at a rate of $2.61, taking the stock ownership to the 290,478 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 2,371 for $2.61, making the entire transaction worth $6,188. This insider now owns 208,418 shares in total.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.91) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DermTech Inc. (DMTK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DermTech Inc. (DMTK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.6 million. That was better than the volume of 0.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, DermTech Inc.’s (DMTK) raw stochastic average was set at 29.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.55. However, in the short run, DermTech Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.43. Second resistance stands at $3.67. The third major resistance level sits at $3.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.81. The third support level lies at $2.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) Key Stats

There are currently 31,090K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 98.16 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,520 K according to its annual income of -116,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,480 K and its income totaled -31,270 K.