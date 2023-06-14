Last month’s performance of 42.18% for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is certainly impressive

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $5.07, up 6.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.52 and dropped to $5.04 before settling in for the closing price of $5.02. Over the past 52 weeks, VUZI has traded in a range of $3.27-$10.49.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 16.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.10%. With a float of $59.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.22 million.

In an organization with 111 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.58, operating margin of -355.69, and the pretax margin is -344.41.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of Vuzix Corporation is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 45.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 9,539. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $3.82, taking the stock ownership to the 146,711 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s President and CEO bought 2,557 for $3.87, making the entire transaction worth $9,895. This insider now owns 2,830,170 shares in total.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -344.41 while generating a return on equity of -31.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 8.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.03 million. That was better than the volume of 0.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) raw stochastic average was set at 73.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.79. However, in the short run, Vuzix Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.57. Second resistance stands at $5.79. The third major resistance level sits at $6.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.83. The third support level lies at $4.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 345.83 million has total of 63,219K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,840 K in contrast with the sum of -40,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,190 K and last quarter income was -10,240 K.