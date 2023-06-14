Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing AAON Inc. (AAON) to new highs

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with AAON Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) stock priced at $95.44, up 1.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.48 and dropped to $95.25 before settling in for the closing price of $95.17. AAON’s price has ranged from $48.97 to $104.32 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 17.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 69.70%. With a float of $42.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3666 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.82, operating margin of +14.26, and the pretax margin is +14.01.

AAON Inc. (AAON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of AAON Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 655,500. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 6,900 shares at a rate of $95.00, taking the stock ownership to the 10,072 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s VP, Administration sold 3,197 for $95.01, making the entire transaction worth $303,747. This insider now owns 2,446 shares in total.

AAON Inc. (AAON) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.67 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.29 while generating a return on equity of 19.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AAON Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AAON Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AAON Inc. (AAON)

Looking closely at AAON Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON), its last 5-days average volume was 0.41 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.49.

During the past 100 days, AAON Inc.’s (AAON) raw stochastic average was set at 75.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $94.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.37. However, in the short run, AAON Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $97.68. Second resistance stands at $98.69. The third major resistance level sits at $99.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $93.22.

AAON Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.22 billion, the company has a total of 54,300K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 888,790 K while annual income is 100,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 265,950 K while its latest quarter income was 36,810 K.