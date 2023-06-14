Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) to new highs

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $16.76, up 2.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.455 and dropped to $16.61 before settling in for the closing price of $16.74. Over the past 52 weeks, FYBR has traded in a range of $14.49-$30.83.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -8.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -91.10%. With a float of $244.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $245.08 million.

The firm has a total of 14523 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.09, operating margin of +11.94, and the pretax margin is +10.35.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is 0.42%, while institutional ownership is 102.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 3,207,953. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 160,844 shares at a rate of $19.94, taking the stock ownership to the 38,105,498 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 160,844 for $19.94, making the entire transaction worth $3,207,953. This insider now owns 38,105,498 shares in total.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +7.62 while generating a return on equity of 9.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -91.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s (FYBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Frontier Communications Parent Inc., FYBR], we can find that recorded value of 2.41 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s (FYBR) raw stochastic average was set at 16.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.92. The third major resistance level sits at $18.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.86.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.16 billion has total of 245,354K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,787 M in contrast with the sum of 441,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,440 M and last quarter income was 3,000 K.