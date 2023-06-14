Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) to new highs

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.18, soaring 0.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.55 and dropped to $15.81 before settling in for the closing price of $16.16. Within the past 52 weeks, NEO’s price has moved between $6.00 and $20.54.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 16.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 30.40%. With a float of $122.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2100 employees.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NeoGenomics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.30% during the next five years compared to -45.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

Looking closely at NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.84 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) raw stochastic average was set at 56.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.69. However, in the short run, NeoGenomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.61. Second resistance stands at $16.95. The third major resistance level sits at $17.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.13.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.19 billion based on 127,578K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 509,730 K and income totals -144,250 K. The company made 137,220 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -30,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.