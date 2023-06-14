Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) to new highs

On June 13, 2023, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) opened at $21.70, lower -0.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.10 and dropped to $21.63 before settling in for the closing price of $21.77. Price fluctuations for SKT have ranged from $13.26 to $22.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 842.70% at the time writing. With a float of $101.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.09 million.

The firm has a total of 341 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.20, operating margin of +26.04, and the pretax margin is +19.39.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 77.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 69,642. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,310 shares at a rate of $21.04, taking the stock ownership to the 52,621 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $19.95, making the entire transaction worth $99,750. This insider now owns 45,067 shares in total.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +18.34 while generating a return on equity of 16.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 842.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.70% during the next five years compared to 1.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 81.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., SKT], we can find that recorded value of 0.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s (SKT) raw stochastic average was set at 87.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.30. The third major resistance level sits at $22.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.08.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) Key Stats

There are currently 105,181K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.28 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 442,610 K according to its annual income of 82,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 108,940 K and its income totaled 23,540 K.