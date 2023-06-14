Search
Steve Mayer
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) to new highs

On June 13, 2023, TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) opened at $52.68, higher 3.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.54 and dropped to $51.40 before settling in for the closing price of $51.20. Price fluctuations for THS have ranged from $37.83 to $55.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was -6.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 79.70% at the time writing. With a float of $55.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of +4.17, and the pretax margin is -0.23.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TreeHouse Foods Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 102.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 253,591. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,083 shares at a rate of $49.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,800 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s Director sold 16,830 for $45.00, making the entire transaction worth $757,350. This insider now owns 6,883 shares in total.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.4) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -0.47 while generating a return on equity of -0.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 48.70% during the next five years compared to -47.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.33 million, its volume of 0.52 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s (THS) raw stochastic average was set at 79.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $53.79 in the near term. At $54.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $55.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $49.51.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) Key Stats

There are currently 56,314K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.92 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,454 M according to its annual income of -146,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 894,800 K and its income totaled 15,200 K.

