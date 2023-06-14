LFST (LifeStance Health Group Inc.) climbed 6.32 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On June 13, 2023, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) opened at $8.41, higher 6.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.92 and dropped to $8.41 before settling in for the closing price of $8.38. Price fluctuations for LFST have ranged from $4.22 to $10.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 42.20% at the time writing. With a float of $317.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $360.90 million.

The firm has a total of 5961 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.52, operating margin of -23.98, and the pretax margin is -27.08.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LifeStance Health Group Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 24,322. In this transaction Chief Administrative Officer of this company sold 2,858 shares at a rate of $8.51, taking the stock ownership to the 6,019,108 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 69,734 for $7.61, making the entire transaction worth $530,676. This insider now owns 5,436,448 shares in total.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -25.08 while generating a return on equity of -14.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LifeStance Health Group Inc., LFST], we can find that recorded value of 0.66 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s (LFST) raw stochastic average was set at 99.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.26. The third major resistance level sits at $9.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.06.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Key Stats

There are currently 376,774K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 859,540 K according to its annual income of -215,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 252,590 K and its income totaled -34,240 K.