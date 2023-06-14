Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) 20 Days SMA touches 8.56%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) stock priced at $51.46, up 4.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.86 and dropped to $51.30 before settling in for the closing price of $51.06. LITE’s price has ranged from $42.00 to $96.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -47.10%. With a float of $67.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.60 million.

The firm has a total of 6815 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.53, operating margin of +17.97, and the pretax margin is +13.73.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Lumentum Holdings Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 261,183. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 3,030 shares at a rate of $86.20, taking the stock ownership to the 25,288 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 8,781 for $92.47, making the entire transaction worth $811,937. This insider now owns 31,194 shares in total.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.75 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.61 while generating a return on equity of 10.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 29.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lumentum Holdings Inc., LITE], we can find that recorded value of 1.44 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s (LITE) raw stochastic average was set at 52.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.38. The third major resistance level sits at $56.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.21.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.66 billion, the company has a total of 68,500K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,713 M while annual income is 198,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 383,400 K while its latest quarter income was -39,300 K.