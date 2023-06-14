Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) stock priced at $2.62, up 5.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.8486 and dropped to $2.59 before settling in for the closing price of $2.61. MBOT’s price has ranged from $1.00 to $6.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.00%. With a float of $6.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.01 million.

In an organization with 21 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Microbot Medical Inc. is 2.98%, while institutional ownership is 21.00%.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -121.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Microbot Medical Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.03 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Microbot Medical Inc.’s (MBOT) raw stochastic average was set at 51.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 188.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.32. However, in the short run, Microbot Medical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.87. Second resistance stands at $2.99. The third major resistance level sits at $3.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.35.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.39 million, the company has a total of 8,131K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -13,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2,850 K.