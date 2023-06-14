MIND (MIND Technology Inc.) climbed 18.59 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $0.6861, up 18.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.81 and dropped to $0.631 before settling in for the closing price of $0.66. Over the past 52 weeks, MIND has traded in a range of $0.37-$1.05.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -10.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.80%. With a float of $12.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.79 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.60, operating margin of -21.70, and the pretax margin is -19.18.

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of MIND Technology Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 19.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 56,960. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $7.12, taking the stock ownership to the 21,696 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $7.27, making the entire transaction worth $72,700. This insider now owns 13,696 shares in total.

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -21.18 while generating a return on equity of -27.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 15.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MIND Technology Inc.’s (MIND) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MIND Technology Inc. (MIND)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.12 million, its volume of 0.48 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, MIND Technology Inc.’s (MIND) raw stochastic average was set at 93.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5492, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5659. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8515 in the near term. At $0.9203, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0305. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6725, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5623. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4935.

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.97 million has total of 13,789K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 35,090 K in contrast with the sum of -8,830 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,410 K and last quarter income was 670 K.