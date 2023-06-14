NCR Corporation (NCR) posted a 2.13% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

June 13, 2023, NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) trading session started at the price of $25.49, that was 0.59% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.74 and dropped to $25.25 before settling in for the closing price of $25.25. A 52-week range for NCR has been $18.06 – $35.42.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -41.70%. With a float of $132.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.60 million.

The firm has a total of 35000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.48, operating margin of +8.15, and the pretax margin is +2.69.

NCR Corporation (NCR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NCR Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of NCR Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 5,861,291. In this transaction Director of this company bought 255,309 shares at a rate of $22.96, taking the stock ownership to the 2,918,047 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Director bought 287,808 for $22.02, making the entire transaction worth $6,338,877. This insider now owns 2,683,288 shares in total.

NCR Corporation (NCR) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +0.82 while generating a return on equity of 3.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 60.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to -30.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NCR Corporation (NCR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NCR Corporation (NCR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NCR Corporation, NCR], we can find that recorded value of 0.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, NCR Corporation’s (NCR) raw stochastic average was set at 61.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.95. The third major resistance level sits at $26.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.70.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) Key Stats

There are 140,049K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.53 billion. As of now, sales total 7,844 M while income totals 60,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,891 M while its last quarter net income were 9,000 K.