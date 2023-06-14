NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is 26.71% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

June 13, 2023, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) trading session started at the price of $3.71, that was 6.34% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.92 and dropped to $3.71 before settling in for the closing price of $3.63. A 52-week range for NGL has been $1.00 – $4.06.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 4.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 74.90%. With a float of $122.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 638 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.18, operating margin of +4.75, and the pretax margin is +0.61.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NGL Energy Partners LP stocks. The insider ownership of NGL Energy Partners LP is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 26.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 139,315. In this transaction CFO & EVP of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $2.79, taking the stock ownership to the 200,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 50,000 for $1.07, making the entire transaction worth $53,700. This insider now owns 2,938,615 shares in total.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.15) by -$0.66. This company achieved a net margin of +0.59 while generating a return on equity of 3.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 4.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.2 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, NGL Energy Partners LP’s (NGL) raw stochastic average was set at 92.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.95 in the near term. At $4.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.62. The third support level lies at $3.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Key Stats

There are 131,927K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 502.61 million. As of now, sales total 8,695 M while income totals 51,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,049 M while its last quarter net income were -33,520 K.