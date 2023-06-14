No matter how cynical the overall market is, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) performance over the last week is recorded -0.18%

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.44, soaring 0.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.53 and dropped to $22.2539 before settling in for the closing price of $22.34. Within the past 52 weeks, EDR’s price has moved between $18.58 and $26.26.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 11.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 140.00%. With a float of $287.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $291.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.72, operating margin of +13.20, and the pretax margin is -1.96.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is 0.55%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 3,442,380. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 154,495 shares at a rate of $22.28, taking the stock ownership to the 204,450 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 187,542 for $24.94, making the entire transaction worth $4,677,729. This insider now owns 1,910,595 shares in total.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +2.45 while generating a return on equity of 8.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 140.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.90% during the next five years compared to 27.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR)

Looking closely at Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.36 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s (EDR) raw stochastic average was set at 30.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.38. However, in the short run, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.54. Second resistance stands at $22.67. The third major resistance level sits at $22.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.98.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.75 billion based on 703,114K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,268 M and income totals 129,130 K. The company made 1,597 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.