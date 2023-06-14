No matter how cynical the overall market is, Safehold Inc. (SAFE) performance over the last week is recorded -3.38%

On June 13, 2023, Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) opened at $25.34, lower -4.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.65 and dropped to $24.28 before settling in for the closing price of $25.39. Price fluctuations for SAFE have ranged from $23.46 to $48.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -25.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -96.40% at the time writing. With a float of $47.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 118 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.74, operating margin of -23.83, and the pretax margin is -124.46.

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 245,849. In this transaction CHAIRMAN AND CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $24.58, taking the stock ownership to the 91,026 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Director bought 6,215 for $28.12, making the entire transaction worth $174,766. This insider now owns 4,665 shares in total.

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.37) by $0.78. This company achieved a net margin of +307.77 while generating a return on equity of 43.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Safehold Inc. (SAFE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -16.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Safehold Inc. (SAFE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.38 million, its volume of 0.45 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Safehold Inc.’s (SAFE) raw stochastic average was set at 5.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.21 in the near term. At $26.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.47.

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) Key Stats

There are currently 13,894K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 158,050 K according to its annual income of 421,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 78,330 K and its income totaled 4,680 K.