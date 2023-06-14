No matter how cynical the overall market is, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) performance over the last week is recorded 19.63%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $0.36, up 22.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.44 and dropped to $0.345 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Over the past 52 weeks, STRC has traded in a range of $0.33-$4.08.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -80.80%. With a float of $78.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.83 million.

The firm has a total of 280 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.29, operating margin of -733.08, and the pretax margin is -1105.24.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 18.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 15,261. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 32,000 shares at a rate of $0.48, taking the stock ownership to the 958,807 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer bought 14,765 for $0.47, making the entire transaction worth $7,000. This insider now owns 336,458 shares in total.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1078.52 while generating a return on equity of -87.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s (STRC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, STRC], we can find that recorded value of 0.65 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s (STRC) raw stochastic average was set at 21.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4043, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0994. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4631. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4991. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5581. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3681, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3091. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2731.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 67.10 million has total of 154,300K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,570 K in contrast with the sum of -157,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,300 K and last quarter income was -21,480 K.