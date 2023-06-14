No matter how cynical the overall market is, Sempra (SRE) performance over the last week is recorded 1.06%

June 13, 2023, Sempra (NYSE: SRE) trading session started at the price of $146.09, that was -0.38% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $147.81 and dropped to $145.70 before settling in for the closing price of $147.17. A 52-week range for SRE has been $136.54 – $176.47.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 8.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.20%. With a float of $310.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $314.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15785 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.75, operating margin of +22.67, and the pretax margin is +8.63.

Sempra (SRE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sempra stocks. The insider ownership of Sempra is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 89.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 2,813,736. In this transaction Chairman, CEO and President of this company sold 19,260 shares at a rate of $146.09, taking the stock ownership to the 1 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Executive VP and CFO sold 2,306 for $148.50, making the entire transaction worth $342,441. This insider now owns 21,362 shares in total.

Sempra (SRE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.77) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +13.75 while generating a return on equity of 8.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.14% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sempra (SRE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.75, a number that is poised to hit 1.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sempra (SRE)

Looking closely at Sempra (NYSE: SRE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.87 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.50.

During the past 100 days, Sempra’s (SRE) raw stochastic average was set at 33.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $151.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $154.85. However, in the short run, Sempra’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $147.71. Second resistance stands at $148.82. The third major resistance level sits at $149.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $145.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $144.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $143.49.

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) Key Stats

There are 314,653K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 46.56 billion. As of now, sales total 14,439 M while income totals 2,139 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,560 M while its last quarter net income were 980,000 K.