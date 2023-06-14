No matter how cynical the overall market is SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) performance over the last week is recorded -21.43%

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) stock priced at $2.58, up 2.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.73 and dropped to $2.58 before settling in for the closing price of $2.58. SLGC’s price has ranged from $1.98 to $5.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -23.00%. With a float of $162.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 451 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.89, operating margin of -171.71, and the pretax margin is -112.50.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of SomaLogic Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 67.40%.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -111.77 while generating a return on equity of -18.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SomaLogic Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 13.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.54 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, SomaLogic Inc.’s (SLGC) raw stochastic average was set at 36.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.72 in the near term. At $2.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.42.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 524.94 million, the company has a total of 187,890K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 97,670 K while annual income is -109,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20,380 K while its latest quarter income was -34,200 K.