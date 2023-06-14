No matter how cynical the overall market is, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) performance over the last week is recorded 2.76%

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) stock priced at $20.81, up 7.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.67 and dropped to $20.67 before settling in for the closing price of $20.74. SNDX’s price has ranged from $14.69 to $29.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -628.70%. With a float of $57.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 107 employees.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 1,119,421. In this transaction Director of this company sold 52,855 shares at a rate of $21.18, taking the stock ownership to the 17,836 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Director sold 52,855 for $21.41, making the entire transaction worth $1,131,478. This insider now owns 17,836 shares in total.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.59 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -34.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -628.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 18.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

Looking closely at Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.83 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SNDX) raw stochastic average was set at 28.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.20. However, in the short run, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.10. Second resistance stands at $23.88. The third major resistance level sits at $25.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.10.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.55 billion, the company has a total of 68,821K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -149,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -41,130 K.