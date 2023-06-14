No matter how cynical the overall market is, Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) performance over the last week is recorded -2.61%

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $191.32, soaring 0.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $192.23 and dropped to $188.95 before settling in for the closing price of $190.48. Within the past 52 weeks, VEEV’s price has moved between $151.02 and $232.26.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 25.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.80%. With a float of $139.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.85 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6744 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.05, operating margin of +21.30, and the pretax margin is +23.62.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Veeva Systems Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 2,407,855. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,036 shares at a rate of $200.05, taking the stock ownership to the 71,078 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,137 for $197.95, making the entire transaction worth $620,955. This insider now owns 8,433 shares in total.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 4/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.79) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +22.63 while generating a return on equity of 14.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.40% during the next five years compared to 26.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.60, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.02 million, its volume of 0.87 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.65.

During the past 100 days, Veeva Systems Inc.’s (VEEV) raw stochastic average was set at 77.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $178.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $173.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $192.41 in the near term. At $193.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $195.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $189.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $187.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $185.85.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 30.67 billion based on 160,224K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,155 M and income totals 487,710 K. The company made 526,330 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 131,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.