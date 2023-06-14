No matter how cynical the overall market is Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) performance over the last week is recorded -8.41%

On June 13, 2023, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) opened at $1.03, lower -7.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.095 and dropped to $0.98 before settling in for the closing price of $1.06. Price fluctuations for YSG have ranged from $0.62 to $2.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 43.60% at the time writing. With a float of $361.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $559.06 million.

In an organization with 1837 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.96, operating margin of -25.06, and the pretax margin is -22.43.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Yatsen Holding Limited is 5.08%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -22.00 while generating a return on equity of -15.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.11 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) raw stochastic average was set at 17.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0352, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2463. However, in the short run, Yatsen Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0567. Second resistance stands at $1.1333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1717. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9417, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9033. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8267.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Key Stats

There are currently 392,419K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 537.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 537,340 K according to its annual income of -118,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 111,450 K and its income totaled 7,290 K.