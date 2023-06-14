Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Company News

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $215.90, up 1.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $218.48 and dropped to $214.73 before settling in for the closing price of $215.94. Over the past 52 weeks, NSC has traded in a range of $196.33-$264.22.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 3.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 14.50%. With a float of $227.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $227.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 19300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.14, operating margin of +37.14, and the pretax margin is +32.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Railroads Industry. The insider ownership of Norfolk Southern Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 419,100. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $209.55, taking the stock ownership to the 30,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s President & CEO sold 2,000 for $224.16, making the entire transaction worth $448,320. This insider now owns 32,776 shares in total.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.12) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +25.64 while generating a return on equity of 24.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.47% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Norfolk Southern Corporation’s (NSC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.99, a number that is poised to hit 3.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.34.

During the past 100 days, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s (NSC) raw stochastic average was set at 34.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $210.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $228.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $219.58 in the near term. At $220.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $223.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $215.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $213.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $212.08.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 50.01 billion has total of 227,640K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,745 M in contrast with the sum of 3,270 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,132 M and last quarter income was 466,000 K.

Newsletter

 

