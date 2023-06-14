Now that Tuya Inc.’s volume has hit 0.55 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) stock priced at $2.02, up 2.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.02 and dropped to $1.915 before settling in for the closing price of $1.98. TUYA’s price has ranged from $0.77 to $3.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 26.40%. With a float of $403.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $554.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1835 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.96, operating margin of -85.84, and the pretax margin is -69.32.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Tuya Inc. is 24.61%, while institutional ownership is 9.20%.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -70.22 while generating a return on equity of -14.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tuya Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26 and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.4 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Tuya Inc.’s (TUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 41.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9300, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7100. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.0600 in the near term. At $2.0900, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8800. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.8400.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.12 billion, the company has a total of 575,793K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 208,170 K while annual income is -146,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 47,490 K while its latest quarter income was -21,050 K.