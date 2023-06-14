Now that Ur-Energy Inc.’s volume has hit 2.42 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.10, soaring 0.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.12 and dropped to $1.06 before settling in for the closing price of $1.07. Within the past 52 weeks, URG’s price has moved between $0.82 and $1.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 33.70%. With a float of $216.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $241.89 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -72405.26, operating margin of -104178.95, and the pretax margin is -90210.53.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Uranium industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ur-Energy Inc. is 1.63%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 31,367. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,500 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 63,366 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s Director sold 175,500 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $224,535. This insider now owns 63,366 shares in total.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -90210.53 while generating a return on equity of -25.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 44.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.74 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) raw stochastic average was set at 44.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9449, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1303. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1133 in the near term. At $1.1467, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0267. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9933.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 288.45 million based on 264,727K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20 K and income totals -17,140 K. The company made 6,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -710 K in sales during its previous quarter.