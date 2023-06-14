Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) 20 Days SMA touches -4.48%: The odds favor the bear

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $33.88, down -0.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.20 and dropped to $33.425 before settling in for the closing price of $33.70. Over the past 52 weeks, NUS has traded in a range of $29.95-$47.31.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -0.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.60%. With a float of $48.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3800 employees.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 68,560. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $34.28, taking the stock ownership to the 58,393 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,255 for $37.87, making the entire transaction worth $47,527. This insider now owns 15,469 shares in total.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.33) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.81% during the next five years compared to -8.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s (NUS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS)

Looking closely at Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.51 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s (NUS) raw stochastic average was set at 4.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.23. However, in the short run, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.98. Second resistance stands at $34.48. The third major resistance level sits at $34.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.43.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.71 billion has total of 49,905K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,226 M in contrast with the sum of 104,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 481,460 K and last quarter income was 11,380 K.