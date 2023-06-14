Nucor Corporation (NUE) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.68 million

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $150.00, up 3.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $154.54 and dropped to $149.35 before settling in for the closing price of $148.48. Over the past 52 weeks, NUE has traded in a range of $100.12-$182.68.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 15.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.30%. With a float of $249.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.96, operating margin of +25.15, and the pretax margin is +24.68.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of Nucor Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 8,034,300. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 45,357 shares at a rate of $177.13, taking the stock ownership to the 172,629 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 1,962 for $177.99, making the entire transaction worth $349,217. This insider now owns 74,138 shares in total.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.81) by $0.64. This company achieved a net margin of +18.25 while generating a return on equity of 46.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.50% during the next five years compared to 52.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nucor Corporation’s (NUE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 25.65, a number that is poised to hit 5.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Looking closely at Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.43 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.48.

During the past 100 days, Nucor Corporation’s (NUE) raw stochastic average was set at 46.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $143.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $143.46. However, in the short run, Nucor Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $156.16. Second resistance stands at $157.94. The third major resistance level sits at $161.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $150.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $147.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $145.78.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 39.13 billion has total of 251,223K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 41,512 M in contrast with the sum of 7,607 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,710 M and last quarter income was 1,137 M.