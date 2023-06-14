OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 546,260 K

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) stock priced at $11.31, up 5.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.00 and dropped to $11.31 before settling in for the closing price of $11.29. OSW’s price has ranged from $6.80 to $13.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 173.50%. With a float of $54.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.42 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4452 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.66, operating margin of +2.83, and the pretax margin is +9.85.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 95.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 12,993,750. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,350,000 shares at a rate of $9.62, taking the stock ownership to the 11,160,760 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director sold 10,852,049 for $10.08, making the entire transaction worth $109,372,530. This insider now owns 12,510,760 shares in total.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.73 while generating a return on equity of 16.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 173.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

The latest stats from [OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, OSW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.55 million was inferior to 0.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s (OSW) raw stochastic average was set at 62.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.42. The third major resistance level sits at $12.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.78.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.15 billion, the company has a total of 93,208K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 546,260 K while annual income is 53,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 182,460 K while its latest quarter income was -15,900 K.