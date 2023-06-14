Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) average volume reaches $257.47K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) stock priced at $2.74, down -1.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.74 and dropped to $2.69 before settling in for the closing price of $2.74. OXSQ’s price has ranged from $2.70 to $4.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.80%. With a float of $45.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.90 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.66, operating margin of -171.12, and the pretax margin is -200.00.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Oxford Square Capital Corp. is 9.71%, while institutional ownership is 5.95%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -200.00 while generating a return on equity of -44.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -15.54% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.22 million, its volume of 0.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s (OXSQ) raw stochastic average was set at 1.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.74 in the near term. At $2.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.64.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 135.23 million, the company has a total of 49,901K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 43,120 K while annual income is -85,550 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,940 K while its latest quarter income was 6,270 K.