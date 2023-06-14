P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 60.84% last month.

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) stock priced at $4.16, down -3.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.44 and dropped to $4.12 before settling in for the closing price of $4.38. PIII’s price has ranged from $0.70 to $7.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -72.60%. With a float of $79.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $312.76 million.

In an organization with 600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.06, operating margin of -23.44, and the pretax margin is -148.62.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of P3 Health Partners Inc. is 78.27%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 87,315. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 21,850 shares at a rate of $4.00, taking the stock ownership to the 48,877,292 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 73,969 for $3.98, making the entire transaction worth $294,330. This insider now owns 48,855,442 shares in total.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -25.74 while generating a return on equity of -193.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are P3 Health Partners Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was better than the volume of 0.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, P3 Health Partners Inc.’s (PIII) raw stochastic average was set at 72.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.04. However, in the short run, P3 Health Partners Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.41. Second resistance stands at $4.58. The third major resistance level sits at $4.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.94. The third support level lies at $3.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.36 billion, the company has a total of 312,761K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,049 M while annual income is -270,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 302,080 K while its latest quarter income was -9,200 K.