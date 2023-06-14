Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) kicked off at the price of $71.14: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $69.61, soaring 2.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.67 and dropped to $69.26 before settling in for the closing price of $69.42. Within the past 52 weeks, PLNT’s price has moved between $54.15 and $85.90.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 16.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 130.60%. With a float of $81.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2795 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.36, operating margin of +24.56, and the pretax margin is +17.23.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Planet Fitness Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 106.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 649,850. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $64.98, taking the stock ownership to the 36,305 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 10, when Company’s Div President, Corp Stores sold 15 for $77.73, making the entire transaction worth $1,166. This insider now owns 6,706 shares in total.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.46) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +10.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)

Looking closely at Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.38 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.22.

During the past 100 days, Planet Fitness Inc.’s (PLNT) raw stochastic average was set at 42.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.01. However, in the short run, Planet Fitness Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $72.12. Second resistance stands at $73.10. The third major resistance level sits at $74.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $67.30.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.34 billion based on 89,192K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 936,770 K and income totals 99,400 K. The company made 222,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 22,710 K in sales during its previous quarter.