Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) stock priced at $1.59, up 4.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.705 and dropped to $1.58 before settling in for the closing price of $1.61. QSI’s price has ranged from $1.36 to $4.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -38.10%. With a float of $96.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.28 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 196 workers is very important to gauge.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Quantum-Si incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 40.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 35,400. In this transaction General Counsel & Corp. Secr. of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.77, taking the stock ownership to the 247,693 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director sold 89,000 for $2.15, making the entire transaction worth $191,234. This insider now owns 1,801,000 shares in total.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -31.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quantum-Si incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 32.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 836.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)

The latest stats from [Quantum-Si incorporated, QSI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.47 million was inferior to 0.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Quantum-Si incorporated’s (QSI) raw stochastic average was set at 25.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5620, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1897. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7300. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7800. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8550. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6050, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5300. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4800.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 251.06 million, the company has a total of 141,497K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -132,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 250 K while its latest quarter income was -23,610 K.