Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 8.40%

June 13, 2023, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) trading session started at the price of $4.32, that was -1.16% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.375 and dropped to $4.16 before settling in for the closing price of $4.31. A 52-week range for RYAM has been $2.43 – $9.84.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 12.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 45.20%. With a float of $61.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.17, operating margin of +1.62, and the pretax margin is -1.39.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 10,530. In this transaction CAO & SVP, Human Resources of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $3.51, taking the stock ownership to the 192,286 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30, when Company’s SVP, High Purity Cellulose bought 10,000 for $3.65, making the entire transaction worth $36,500. This insider now owns 89,595 shares in total.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.06) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -1.59 while generating a return on equity of -3.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s (RYAM) raw stochastic average was set at 18.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.37 in the near term. At $4.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.05. The third support level lies at $3.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Key Stats

There are 65,119K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 280.56 million. As of now, sales total 1,717 M while income totals -14,920 K. Its latest quarter income was 466,760 K while its last quarter net income were 1,610 K.