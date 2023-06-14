Recent developments with Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.91 cents.

On June 13, 2023, Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) opened at $10.66, higher 1.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.85 and dropped to $10.645 before settling in for the closing price of $10.59. Price fluctuations for ECVT have ranged from $8.20 to $11.75 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales slided by -11.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 20.20% at the time writing. With a float of $91.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.18 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 890 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.10, operating margin of +15.43, and the pretax margin is +11.55.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ecovyst Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 76.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 152,331,200. In this transaction Former 10% Owner of this company sold 14,000,000 shares at a rate of $10.88, taking the stock ownership to the 10,731,385 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 11,490,444 for $9.95, making the entire transaction worth $114,329,918. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.51 while generating a return on equity of 9.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.25% during the next five years compared to 22.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT)

The latest stats from [Ecovyst Inc., ECVT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.88 million was inferior to 0.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Ecovyst Inc.’s (ECVT) raw stochastic average was set at 55.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.97. The third major resistance level sits at $11.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.56. The third support level lies at $10.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) Key Stats

There are currently 120,161K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 820,160 K according to its annual income of 73,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 160,870 K and its income totaled -1,470 K.