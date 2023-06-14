Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Recent developments with International Seaways Inc. (INSW) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.04 cents.

Analyst Insights

June 13, 2023, International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) trading session started at the price of $35.02, that was 2.47% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.62 and dropped to $34.77 before settling in for the closing price of $34.75. A 52-week range for INSW has been $16.07 – $49.02.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 24.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 323.90%. With a float of $34.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.14 million.

In an organization with 1800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.36, operating margin of +49.01, and the pretax margin is +44.83.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward International Seaways Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of International Seaways Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 66.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 36,740. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $36.74, taking the stock ownership to the 145,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s SVP,Chief Financial Officer &T sold 1,000 for $36.61, making the entire transaction worth $36,610. This insider now owns 81,927 shares in total.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.84) by $0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +44.82 while generating a return on equity of 29.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 323.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what International Seaways Inc. (INSW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.50, a number that is poised to hit 2.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Seaways Inc. (INSW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.64 million. That was better than the volume of 0.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, International Seaways Inc.’s (INSW) raw stochastic average was set at 4.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.62. However, in the short run, International Seaways Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.90. Second resistance stands at $36.18. The third major resistance level sits at $36.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.48. The third support level lies at $34.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) Key Stats

There are 49,230K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.72 billion. As of now, sales total 864,670 K while income totals 387,890 K. Its latest quarter income was 287,130 K while its last quarter net income were 172,630 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

$984.93K in average volume shows that Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $116.81, soaring 0.06% from the previous trading...
Read more

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) posted a 5.64% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
On June 13, 2023, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) opened at $40.05, higher 1.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,532 M

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) stock priced at $63.22. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.