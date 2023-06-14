Recent developments with Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.49 cents.

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) stock priced at $625.00, down -0.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $629.73 and dropped to $615.90 before settling in for the closing price of $627.53. LRCX’s price has ranged from $299.59 to $644.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 16.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.80%. With a float of $133.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 17700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.62, operating margin of +31.14, and the pretax margin is +30.22.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Lam Research Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 461,723. In this transaction Director of this company sold 881 shares at a rate of $524.09, taking the stock ownership to the 13,881 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer & SVP sold 3,206 for $488.92, making the entire transaction worth $1,567,478. This insider now owns 3,433 shares in total.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $6.99 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +26.80 while generating a return on equity of 74.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.01% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lam Research Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 35.92, a number that is poised to hit 5.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 25.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 17.43.

During the past 100 days, Lam Research Corporation’s (LRCX) raw stochastic average was set at 89.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $548.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $472.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $631.55 in the near term. At $637.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $645.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $617.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $609.89. The third support level lies at $603.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 85.14 billion, the company has a total of 134,340K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,227 M while annual income is 4,605 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,870 M while its latest quarter income was 814,010 K.