Recent developments with United Rentals Inc. (URI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.83 cents.

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) stock priced at $389.85, up 5.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $414.395 and dropped to $389.295 before settling in for the closing price of $390.57. URI’s price has ranged from $230.54 to $481.99 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 11.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 55.80%. With a float of $68.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.41 million.

In an organization with 24600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.79, operating margin of +27.76, and the pretax margin is +24.07.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The insider ownership of United Rentals Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 260,733. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 725 shares at a rate of $359.63, taking the stock ownership to the 6,520 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s President & CEO sold 12,000 for $477.99, making the entire transaction worth $5,735,930. This insider now owns 101,276 shares in total.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $7.95 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.08 while generating a return on equity of 32.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 11.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.05% during the next five years compared to 31.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are United Rentals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 78.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 31.17, a number that is poised to hit 8.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 42.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Rentals Inc. (URI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.1 million. That was better than the volume of 0.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.95.

During the past 100 days, United Rentals Inc.’s (URI) raw stochastic average was set at 54.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $359.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $359.60. However, in the short run, United Rentals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $419.89. Second resistance stands at $429.69. The third major resistance level sits at $444.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $394.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $379.49. The third support level lies at $369.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.23 billion, the company has a total of 68,730K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,642 M while annual income is 2,105 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,285 M while its latest quarter income was 451,000 K.